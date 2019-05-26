Local News

Salt Lake City fire crews respond to collapsed roof in the Avenues

By:
Posted: May 25, 2019 / 07:42 PM MDT / Updated: May 25, 2019 / 07:45 PM MDT

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City Fire Department responded to calls of a structural collapse just after 6 p.m. Saturday night.

Officials with Salt Lake City fire say the roof of the vacant building collapsed due to possible rain damage.

Fire officials say the building was vacant and no injuries have been reported. Fire crews have shut down all gas and electricity to the building.

The surrounding buildings and all surrounding residents can stay in their homes.

The collapse is under investigation with details to be shared as they become available.

 

