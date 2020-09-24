Salt Lake City extends road closures for outdoor dining and retailers amid COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City announced that Downtown SLC Open Streets will expand to create more space downtown for restaurants and retailers to expand to the streets/patios amid COVID-19.

Open Streets is a partnership between Salt Lake City, the Downtown Alliance, and the BLOCKS to sustain downtown restaurants and retailers.

The first weekend of Open Streets closed roads from 400 South to 300 South. Open Streets will now expand their efforts by also closing northbound Main Street automobile closures from 400 South to South Temple. These road closures will happen each weekend through Oct. 10. Musicians and artists will also be performing in various locations throughout downtown on Main Street from Exchange Place to City Creek Center.

“The response we’ve received from restaurants and patrons exceeded our expectations. Some downtown restaurants reported a 30 percent increase in sales last weekend,” said Dee Brewer, executive director of the Downtown Alliance. “And, it was good, physically-distanced fun!”

Brewer says Open Streets’ goal is to attract 2,000 visitors each weekend and support downtown hospitality and retail businesses. Open Streets is simply an expansion of Main Street pedestrian options to allow residents and visitors the space to enjoy downtown during the pandemic.

There are currently 135 restaurants and bars and over 100 local and downtown-only retailers open for business.

Open Streets says that physical distancing, face coverings, frequent disinfecting, and other safety guidelines are requested. $2 parking is available in the parking garage on Gallivan Avenue. City Creek offers complimentary parking for the first two hours.