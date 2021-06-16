Salt Lake City drivers among worst in the nation, new report says

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City drivers are among the worst in the nation, or at least that’s what a new report from an insurance group says.

The report, published by QuoteWizard, compiled data from 2 million car insurance quotes from 70 of the largest cities in the U.S.

The cities were then evaluated based on four criteria: number of accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and other citations such as running red lights, using a cellphone while driving, etc.

Using that data, QuoteWizard ranked Salt Lake City drivers as eighth worst in the nation.

The report shows Salt Lake City ranking fifth in the country in accidents, 10th in DUIs, eighth in speeding tickets, and 19th in other citations issued.

Omaha, Neb. was ranked as the city with the worst drivers in the report, with Riverside, Calif., Bakersfield, Calif., Columbus, Ohio, and Richmond, Va. rounding out the top five.

Birmingham, Ala. was ranked as the city with the best drivers, with St. Louis, Mont., Little Rock, Ark., New Orleans, La., and Memphis, Tenn. following after.

You can read the full report here.