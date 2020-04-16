Salt Lake City distributes $1 million to local businesses through Emergency Loan Program

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – 52 Salt Lake City businesses have received funding through the city’s Emergency Loan Program to help offset revenue losses during the coronavirus outbreak.

“We know there are many businesses hurting right now and I want them to know we’re here for them,” Mayor Erin Mendenhall said. “One of our highest priorities during this crisis is helping to minimize the impact to our local business community.”

Overall, 727 businesses applied for the loan with a total request of nearly $13 million. The 52 businesses that received the loans were among the most deeply impacted by the coronavirus crisis in Salt Lake City. The businesses were evaluated by businesses type, financial need, narrative, proposed use of funds and credit score.

“COVID has closed my retail, wholesale and event sales revenue streams, for an indefinite period of time. I only am able to sell online,” Mineral and Matter owner Stacey Foster said. “This loan is enabling me to keep my 1099 production employee on payroll, allowed me to continue working with a local graphic design company to redesign and optimize my website and will allow me to hire a local freelance paid ads marketing specialist to market the new website. I am hopeful that building out my online revenue stream during this time will make it possible for me to retain my brick and mortar and wholesale operations until COVID-19 is over and they can reopen.”

The Department of Economic Development team overseeing the loan application process reviewed all applications and worked with individual businesses that submitted incomplete applications during the three-week process.

“While we are extremely proud to help more than 50 businesses during this difficult time, the reality is we weren’t able to fund 675 businesses that applied and still need help,” Acting Director of Salt Lake City’s Department of Economic Development Ben Kolendar said. “That’s what keeps me up at night as we continue to look for solutions for our business community.”

Businesses were able to apply for up to $20,000 through the program which has a five-year repayment period.

