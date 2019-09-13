Salt Lake City developer and restaurateur Tom Guinney dies

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City is mourning the loss of a well-known community member, restauranteur, and philanthropist.

Tom Guinney died of natural causes at his home in Oregon Friday.

“All of us who enjoy the vibrant hospitality scene downtown owe Tom a debt of gratitude,” said Derek Miller, President & CEO, Salt Lake Chamber & Downtown Alliance.

Mayor Jackie Biskupski describes Tom as a successful business owner who he was generous with his time, talents, and resources.

“Kind to friend and stranger alike, and always looking for ways to improve this community through his work,” said Biskupski in a statement. “The impact of Tom’s life continues to be felt throughout Salt Lake City. You can see it in the beautifully restored buildings he helped save and in the countless restaurant owners, chefs, and managers, he helped train and mentor.”

Mayor Biskupski awarded Tom the “Key to the City” in January 2017 for his outstanding contributions in hospitality, philanthropy, the arts, and for his endeavors beautifying and preserving the historic nature of Salt Lake City.

Funeral services will be held at the Cathedral of the Madeleine with interment following at the Salt Lake City Cemetery.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: