Salt Lake City crews assist in water main break

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are currently on scene assisting a water main break out in Salt Lake City, Sunday.

According to the Salt Lake Department of Utilities, crews have been working on fixing the water-main break since 11 p.m., Saturday.

Officials say the break is located near 625 north and Redwood road.

The anticipated time for repairs to be completed is 6:00 p.m., Sunday.

It is unknown at this time what caused the water main break.

There are no reported injuries as a result of this incident.

ABC4 will update as more develops.

