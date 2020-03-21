Salt Lake City Council member tests positive for COVID-19

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City Council Member Darin Mano announced Friday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and is quarantining himself at home.

Mano believes he could have been exposed to the virus during a trip to Washington, D.C. between March 6-11, which included meetings with elected officials and others.

Five other City Council members who were on the trip to the Nation’s Capital, have reached out to health officials and are taking precautions and following guidance from federal, state and local health authorities, according to city officials.

“No one expects to be affected by a health emergency like this, especially if you are typically a very healthy person,” Mano said. “I’m hopeful for a quick and full recovery and wish the same for everyone else with the virus.”

















“It’s critical that all District 5 and Salt Lake City residents treat this threat very seriously and follow guidance to limit the spread of COVID-19,” Mano continued. “By rigorously isolating ourselves and limiting contact with others, we can slow the spread of the virus, help ensure scarce medical supplies and treatment get to those who need them most, and prepare for rebuilding our lives and community once the threat has passed.”

Officials say City Council meetings will be held virtually.

Due to the impacts of both the COVID-19 crisis the 5.7-magnitude earthquake and numerous aftershocks, the City Council says they will hold meetings virtually until further notice, using audio- and video-conferencing technologies.

Agendas and instructions for viewing and participating in meetings can be found at the city’s website.

