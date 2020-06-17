Salt Lake City Council votes to reduce police budget by $5.3 million

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City Council passed an annual budget and reduced the budget for the Salt Lake City Police Department by $5.3 million.

The proposal, which passed late Tuesday night, will do the following:

Freeze the police department’s budget

Put a hiring freeze on new officers

Set aside funding for body cameras and training

$2.8 million in funding will go to a new city commission on racial equity and policing

$2.5 million will go to a social worker program

The budget reduction comes after pleas from protesters to “defund the police” and “reallocate the money.” Protesters wanted to defund Salt Lake City PD by $20-30 million.

“The problems of systemic and institutional racism are deeper than 10, 20, or 30 million dollar funding fixes, and we’ve got a lot more work to do on the policy level. A lot of you are still going to be angry about this proposal, if it is passed. We understand that, but we hope you will continue to dialogue with us,” said councilman Chris Wharton, who addressed the issue in his opening statement, before the vote on the proposal.

ABC4’s Brittany Johnson spoke with former city council member Charlie Luke for some insight. Luke said systemic change is extensive and comes with hurdles, but also said, any major changes will come further down the road.

“The challenge with that is a lot of the budget had already been put together when calls to defund the police department came out,” said Luke. “The public needs to understand that this is not something that can happen with the snap of a finger. It’s going to be a long process.”

Luke also said he believes the council is “moving in the right direction.”

Last year Salt Lake City PD had the largest share of the City General Fund, which was 25-percent. This year, Mayor Erin Mendenhall recommended the police department get an additional $2 million, which would have brought the total to more than $84 million and 26-percent of the city’s general fund.