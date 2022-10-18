SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Council reached a unanimous decision to approve building more than 50 affordable permanent housing units to address the homeless population in Salt Lake City during a meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

The housing is part of a pilot project from The Other Side Academy called The Other Side Village.

The village is planned to be built in the area of 1850 West Indiana Avenue in Salt Lake City.

While details are currently limited on the next steps, the village will include on-site resources for residents including health care and community gathering spaces.

Concepts of The Other Side Village include cottage-style homes that would give residents a living and sleeping space as well as full facilities including a bathroom, shower, and kitchen. Other concepts of the village include a community garden, an amphitheater, a coffee shop, and a grocery store.

According to the village’s website, the goal is to provide a solution for the “chronically homeless,” who they define as any person with a disability who has been living in a place not meant for human habitation for the last 12 months continuously or on multiple occasions.

“The key is not the physical structures but the social system,” says The Other Side Village website. “The primary ingredient for success is creating a strong culture that lifts and changes all who are part of it.”

It is anticipated that the Village will eventually house up to around 400 residents in cottage homes and similar-sized duplexes and triplexes, according to the Salt Lake City’s mayor’s office.