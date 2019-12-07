Salt Lake City Council explains how it will fill upcoming vacancy

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Now that Salt Lake City Council District 5 representative Erin Mendenhall is the mayor-elect for Salt Lake City, a replacement must be chosen.

The Salt Lake City Recorder’s office will accept applications December 16 through Jan. 14 to replace Mendenhall who was chosen by voters in November to be the Salt Lake City Mayor. She will take her Oath of Office on January 6, 2020.

A city council member may vacate their position by providing a letter of resignation to the City Recorder and the City Council. Mendenhall announced she will leave her seat during the first week of January.

A council member for District 5 will be chosen by the Council within 30 days of the effective date of the vacancy and immediately be seated to finish the term, which ends in January of 2022.

More on the process:

The City Recorder’s Office will be accepting applications, which must be submitted in person to the Recorder’s Office, 451 South State Street, room 415. Application forms will be available at the City Recorder’s Office and on the Recorder’s website (see below) starting Dec. 16.

The City Recorder completes the application process by verifying the eligibility of interested individuals prior to the Council’s review and interview process.

The Council will interview applicants during an open City Council meeting. Those public interviews will be scheduled to begin at the Council meeting on Tuesday, January 21. The public interviews may continue at a later meeting, if necessary.

The City Council selects, by majority vote, an applicant to fill the vacancy.

The chosen applicant is sworn in by the City Recorder.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: