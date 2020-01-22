Salt Lake City Council chooses Darin Mano to fill vacant seat

Darin Mano is sworn in to office for Salt Lake City Council District 5 Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City Council selected voted to fill the vacancy Erin Mendenhall left when she became mayor.

At its Tuesday night meeting, councilmembers chose Darin Masao Mano to fill a vacant seat in Council District 5, making him the newest member of the seven-person council.

Mano was selected out of 28 candidates who applied for the position.

Darin Mano speaks during the Salt Lake Council Work Session on Jan. 21, 2020.

The District 5 seat became vacant after former representative Erin Mendenhall was elected mayor in November. Mano will serve for the remainder of the term through January 2022.

“I join the Council with enthusiasm and pride,” said Mano “I’m thrilled to serve District 5 residents and our City as a whole.’’

Mendenhall congratulated Mano on Twitter saying, ” I know District 5 is in good hands and I’m looking forward to working with you as you serve on the Salt Lake City Council.”

Mano is an architect and assistant professor at the University of Utah.

