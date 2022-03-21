SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Council is considering putting a pause on allowing new homeless shelters in the city.

Back in October, Mayor Erin Mendenhall put a hold on all new homeless resource centers within city limits. That hold is set to expire in April and now some city officials want to continue this moratorium while it figures out how to address the city’s homeless population.

Rescue Mission of Salt Lake executive director Chris Crosswhite said there are several reasons a vast majority of homeless Utahns are in Salt Lake City.

“It’s easier to find a niche, if you will, between two buildings, and get out of the weather or hide from people there’s the public library, there’s the courts, there’s food pantries,” said Crosswhite.

While Crosswhite said he sympathizes with the city’s frustration over how much this costs the city to assist this population, he said stopping new shelters from being built isn’t the solution.

“We’re not trying to prevent shelters, we’re not trying to prevent resources, but we want to do it in an equitable fashion also, said city council member Dan Dugan.

Dugan said the city is reevaluating where shelters should be allowed as well as the impact these shelters have on communities.

“We need to take care of our neighborhoods, and we need to take care of our most vulnerable population,” said Dugan.

This moratorium is part of a three step plan.

Prohibit new, future homeless shelters or resource centers in all zoning districts Modify conditional use standards for shelters and resource centers, Distinguish the difference between a temporary overflow shelter, a permanent shelter, and year-round resource centers that allow temporary overflow.



While step one would be set to go into effect in April, there is currently no deadline for when the other two steps would need to be complete, leaving potential new shelters in limbo. Dugan said the council will discuss coming up with a deadline during a public hearing on Tuesday, which he said could be sometime early next year.

While the moratorium is in effect, the Conference Of Mayors will still be required to decide on where overflow shelters will need to be in Salt Lake County come October. Under a new law HB440, if the Conference of Mayors cannot come to a consensus the state would step in… assigning shelters… and providing funding for the winter months.

With Salt Lake City’s three shelters near 100 percent capacity Crosswhite said the need is only going to grow.

“If we’re not able to provide that help, as more, more and more people become homeless, then they’re simply going to be living outside and nowhere to go,” said Crosswhite.

The city is holding a public hearing on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the City County Building.

The Salt Lake Valley Coalition to End Homelessness released the following statement to the city.

Dear City Council and Planning Commission,

The Salt Lake Valley Coalition to End Homelessness offers its expertise and support as you consider zoning and ordinance changes to better serve people experiencing homelessness within Salt Lake City. We offer a word of caution, however, that homelessness is not limited to Salt Lake City so whatever zoning and policy choices Salt Lake City makes will have ripple effects across Salt Lake County, setting the tone for how we view and treat people in crisis. We urge you, therefore, to begin from an understanding of homelessness as the result of systemic failures that all levels of government can play a role in addressing, beginning with the continual erosion of affordable housing stock and increasing barriers to accessing needed behavioral and physical health services.

The Coalition is working with communities across Salt Lake County to increase deeply affordable and supportive housing and services, and reduce instances of people becoming homeless, thereby decreasing the number of emergency shelter beds needed anywhere in the county. Ordinances regarding homelessness should include zoning and related funding and incentive policies that improve and expand the availability of both deeply affordable (housing affordable to those making less than 30% Area Median Income) and supportive housing (housing with wrap around services). Zones for homeless resources, including proximity to complementary behavioral and physical health services, should also take into account the transportation needs of people with limited means.

Our homeless services system will require temporary shelter until ample housing stock is available to people making less than a living wage in Salt Lake County and for those who will require supportive services long-term. For winter 2021-22, the Coalition completed an analysis and announced in August 2021, the need for 300 additional overflow shelter beds per night. Our fall Point in Time count of unsheltered individuals reinforced the accuracy of this analysis. Whether the number stays consistent over the next several years and what type of shelter will be needed depends on many factors, including wages and housing affordability across Salt Lake County, the course of the pandemic, and the availability of behavioral and other health services. Several of these factors are beyond the control of the Coalition, but could be positively impacted by coordinated efforts across city, county, and state and federal agencies and partners.

The location of short and long-term services is a community decision that is controlled by municipalities in Salt Lake County. We need state and local communities including Salt Lake City to identify workable zones and areas where these lifesaving shelters can go, so that we can all work together to create the comprehensive and service rich system required to help people in crisis with safety and a path to stable housing. We commend the goal of making supportive housing and emergency services a community-wide endeavor, and not limited to a small area that disproportionately impacts specific neighborhoods, which is now the case. The Coalition has developed criteria for locating services based on the decades of experience our providers bring to the discussion. Our members evaluate locations based on their expertise and knowledge in operational criteria, ability to serve individuals with the highest need, and ability to provide realistic cost estimates. We are willing and available to share our expertise in serving people in crisis with the city as you consider zoning options and criteria for homeless resource centers and services.

We encourage zoning and community development policy changes to be a highly collaborative process. While we recognize there are required public hearings, open houses, and similar opportunities for community input, this particular process would be well served by being developed integrally with the community of service providers, partners, advocates and those with lived experience to help guide decisions, highlight voices and perspectives that are often underrepresented and overlooked, and serve as resources for ideas and information throughout the process.