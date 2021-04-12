Salt Lake City company ranked among the 100 best to work for in 2021

BERLIN, GERMANY – JANUARY 25: In this photo illustration a young man types on an illuminated computer keyboard typically favored by computer coders on January 25, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. 2020 saw a sharp rise in global cybercrime that was in part driven by the jump in online retailing that ensued during national lockdowns as governments sought to rein in the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City company is one of the 100 best companies to work for in the U.S.

Over a half a million U.S. employees have weighed in to determine the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For. The latest results are based on employee surveys gathered during the pandemic, and that helped contribute to the rankings – Fortune says workplaces that put employee health first saw record-jumps in employee experience scores.

For a third time, Salt Lake City-based O.C. Tanner made the list of best companies to work for. Additionally, 30 other companies on the list use O.C. Tanner’s products.

O.C. Tanner is a global leader in software and services that improve workplace culture through employee experiences.

In the survey of current employees, 90% called O.C. Tanner a great place to work, compared to just 59% in the average U.S. company.

“Being recognized as one of the Best Companies to Work For is always an exciting moment for us,” says Dave Petersen, CEO of O.C. Tanner. “Our team members have gone through a lot this past year; it’s been incredible to see them persevere and continue to foster an environment they can be proud of. O.C. Tanner wouldn’t be where it is today without our fantastic people.”

Fortune’s list not only relied on employee surveys but each company’s broader community impact. Attention was also paid to how employees’ experiences varied depending on their job role, gender, race/ethnicity, payroll status, and other characteristics.

The top company? San Jose-based Cisco.

To see the full list of the 100 best places to work, click here.