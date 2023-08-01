SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Bed Bath & Beyond is making a return but not in regular brick-and-mortar stores. The home goods retail chain has merged with Salt Lake City-based Overstock.com, launching a digital store for online shoppers.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 1, online shoppers heading to Overstock.com will be redirected to the new Bed Bath & Beyond website. Overstock officially rebranded to Bed Bath & Beyond after having purchased the company’s intellectual property in June for $21.5 million.

Bed Bath & Beyond will be making its return as an e-commerce-only brand with no plans to relaunch physical stores of the retail chain. CEO Jonathan Johnson said the name change was necessary as the Overstock brand still confused customers and suppliers who thought that it was a liquidator, according to the Associated Press.

“This is a historic day for Bed Bath & Beyond and Overstock – and for the broader e-commerce industry,” said Johnson. “Overstock has a great business model with a name that does not reflect its focus on home. Bed Bath & Beyond is a much-loved and well-known consumer brand, which had an outdated business model that needed modernizing.”

Johnson said the merging of the companies breathed new life into Bed Bath & Beyond with “smart value” products. Meanwhile, the Overstock brand will be sunsetted and slowly phased out over time, according to a press release.

Johnson told the Associated Press that the site’s relaunch in Canada last week has “run without a hitch”. AP reported Overstock had started as a liquidator but changed to a general merchandise retailer in 2004.