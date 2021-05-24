Salt Lake City Cemetery reopens after after damaged in 2020 windstorm

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After suffering heavy damage in a windstorm last year, the historic Salt Lake City Cemetery has officially reopened to the public.

The cemetery had been closed after a powerful windstorm tore through the cemetery on Sept. 7 and Sept. 8, 2020.

According to a news release from Mayor Erin Mendenhall, winds reached up to 112 miles per hour, toppling over 3,000 trees owned by the city.

“Limbs and branches were down citywide, but no single location was hit harder than the cemetery. The Salt Lake City Cemetery lost 265 trees,” Mendenhall said Monday.

The news release from Mendenhall’s office stated that a monument company was hired in December 2020 to help reposition the many headstones affected by the windstorm.

Archaeologists were also hired to help assess damage to historical artifacts that were impacted by the windstorm.

“Reopening the cemetery is an important step toward the city’s goal of achieving an official arboretum designation for the Salt Lake City Cemetery,” Mendenhall said.

City officials also thanked the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Friends of the Salt Lake City Cemetery, who assisted in the reopening of the cemetery.