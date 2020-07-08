Salt Lake City calls on artists to help create Black Lives Matter mural

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City wants to make sure residents and visitors know it believes Black Lives Matter.

Salt Lake City is calling on local artists, designers and community members to help create a Black Lives Matter mural at the entrance to City Hall. The City will outline the words “Black Lives Matter” directly off the east steps of the City and County Building and a committee will select design entries to fill each of the letters in the coming weeks.

“We want to make it clear that Salt Lake City believes Black Lives Matter and is committed to real change in our community. We’re taking this symbolic step as a city to boldly acknowledge this movement and commit to our role in it,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “An important part of this for us is creating a space where artists and community members are able to come together to express their feelings on this movement.”

Black Lives Matter Utah founder Lex Scott said the organization is very excited about the mural.

“This mural is a symbol of how this country is changing, and coming to understand the movement,” said Scott. “We have been in these streets working towards justice and equality for 6 years. Now we get a visual representation of our work and goals to truly achieve justice in this country.”

Applicants are able to submit their designs beginning Wednesday, July 8 at www.slc.gov/slcmural.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, after which a committee will select eight entrants to fill two letters, each. Selected artists will be given a stipend of $300 to obtain supplies to complete their work.

The City says this painting is legally considered “government speech” and in creating it, the city is not also creating a public forum for other messages.