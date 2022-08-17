SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports Salt Lake City has seen a total of 22 days with triple-digit temperatures in 2022, setting a new record.

The Salt Lake City International Airport reported the 22nd day this Tuesday, beating out the old record of 21 days set in 1960, 1994, and 2021.

NWS also states that the record for the average daily max temperature has also been tied at 100 degrees Fahrenheit, a record last set back in 2007.

NWS tweeted on Tuesday, “It’s a hot one. Temperatures expected to hover in the upper 90s the next few days.”

The Utah state temperature record was also recently verified, with a record high temperature of 117 degrees Fahrenheit in St. George on July 10, 2021.

Here is a list of some heat-related illnesses and warning signs to watch out for during the extreme heat:

Heatstroke – Heatstroke is considered a life-threatening medical emergency. Some warning signs include: High body temperature (103 degrees F or higher) Hot, red, dry, or damp skin Fast, strong pulse Headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion Losing consciousness or passing out

– Heatstroke is considered a life-threatening medical emergency. Heat exhaustion Some warning signs include: Heavy sweating Cold, clammy, and pale skin Fast, weak pulse Nausea or vomiting Muscle cramps Tired or weakness Dizziness Headache Passing out or fainting

Heat cramps Some warning signs include: Heavy sweating during intense exercise Muscle pains or spasms

Sunburn Some warning signs include: Painful, red, and warm skin Blisters on skin

Heat rash Some warning signs include: Red clusters of small blisters that look like pimples on the skin – usually in neck, chest, groin, or elbow creases.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that although anyone at any time can suffer from heat-related illness, some people are at greater risk than others. These populations include infants and young children, people 65 years of age or older, people who are overweight, people who overexert during work or exercise and people who are physically ill (especially with heart disease or high blood pressure, or who take certain medications, such as for depression, insomnia, or poor circulation).

The CDC outlines three rules for heat-illness prevention: stay cool, stay hydrated, stay informed.

Stay cool . Wear appropriate clothing : Choose lightweight, loose-fitting clothing. Stay cool indoors: Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible. If your home does not have air conditioning, go to the shopping mall or public library — even a few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler when you go back into the heat. Call your local health department to see if there are any heat-relief shelters in your area. Keep in mind: Electric fans may provide comfort, but when the temperature is in the high 90s, they will not prevent heat-related illness. Taking a cool shower or bath or moving to an air-conditioned place is a much better way to cool off. Use your stove and oven less to maintain a cooler temperature in your home. Schedule outdoor activities carefully: Try to limit your outdoor activity to when it’s coolest, like morning and evening hours. Rest often in shady areas so that your body has a chance to recover. Pace yourself: Cut down on exercise during the heat. If you’re not accustomed to working or exercising in a hot environment, start slowly and pick up the pace gradually. If exertion in the heat makes your heart pound and leaves you gasping for breath, STOP all activity. Get into a cool area or into the shade, and rest, especially if you become lightheaded, confused, weak, or faint. Wear sunscreen: Sunburn affects your body’s ability to cool down and can make you dehydrated. If you must go outdoors, protect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and by putting on sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher 30 minutes prior to going out. Continue to reapply it according to the package directions. Look for sunscreens that say “broad spectrum” or “UVA/UVB protection” on their labels- these products work best. Do not leave children or pets in cars: Cars can quickly heat up to dangerous temperatures, even with a window cracked open. While anyone left in a parked car is at risk, children are especially at risk of getting a heat stroke or dying. Remember to never leave infants, children or pets in a parked car, even if the windows are cracked open. Avoid hot and heavy meals: They add heat to your body.

Stay hydrated . Drink plenty of fluids: Drink more fluids, regardless of how active you are. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink. If your doctor limits the amount you drink or has you on water pills, ask how much you should drink while the weather is hot. Stay away from very sugary or alcoholic drinks : These actually cause you to lose more body fluid. Also avoid very cold drinks, because they can cause stomach cramps. Replace salt and minerals: Heavy sweating removes salt and minerals from the body that need to be replaced. A sports drink can replace the salt and minerals you lose in sweat. If you are on a low-salt diet, have diabetes, high blood pressure, or other chronic conditions, talk with your doctor before drinking a sports beverage or taking salt tablets. Keep your pets hydrated : Provide plenty of fresh water for your pets, and leave the water in a shady area.

. Stay informed . Check for updates: Check your local news for extreme heat alerts and safety tips. Know the signs: Learn the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses and how to treat them. Monitor those at high risk: (Listed above.)

So while in the record-breaking heat — stay cool, stay hydrated and stay informed, Utahns!