Salt Lake City best area for singles in the United States?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) Great news for all of you Salt Lake City singles! An insurance company has named Salt Lake City the best city in Utah for singles for the second year in a row.

According to Insurify, Salt Lake City was determined to be the best city for singles in Utah based on “analysis of single populations and the benefits available to them from their communities.”

According to a news release, Insurify determined each city’s score based on the following criteria:

-A higher single population

-an affordable cost of living including rent and restaurant meals; and

-overall interest in online dating over the past five years.

This analysis led to Salt Lake City being selected as the best city for singles in Utah by Insurify for the second year in a row.

“Fostering a community where members of all kinds can flourish is an accomplishment that deserves to be celebrated,” said Snejina Zacharia, CEO of Insurify. “This award honors the cities that best enable opportunities for single citizens to thrive and contribute positively to the whole.”

For a full list of the 2021 Best Cities for Singles Award winners, click here.