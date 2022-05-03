SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A woman has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Salt Lake City on Monday night.

Salt Lake City Police say the incident happened near the area of 150 W and 1300 S. around 6:30 p.m.

Police say the woman was struck by a vehicle while she was crossing the road. When authorities arrived at the scene, the injured woman was transported to a local hospital in serious condition. Officials now say she was been upgraded to stable condition on Tuesday morning.

Police say the auto-ped crash is not being investigated as a hit-and-run incident as the driver remained at the scene and was cooperative.

Officers did not provide any further comment due to active investigation efforts, but reiterated the importance of using a crosswalk whenever possible.

The roads were initially blocked to traffic while crews cleared the scene. All roads have now reopened.

ABC4 will update this story if more information becomes available.