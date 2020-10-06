Salt Lake City announces sponsorship of the Child and Adult Food Care Program

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City’s Youth and Family Services announced Tuesday afternoon their sponsorship of the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CAFP).

CAFP is a federally funded program striving to better the wellness, growth, and development of children and adults by providing organizations with reimbursement for nutritious meals or snacks.

“During this difficult time, many local children are having trouble accessing nutritious meals,” said Kim Thomas, Salt Lake City’s Youth and Family Services Director. “We hope that sponsoring the Child Care Food Program will have a positive, lasting impact on these children as it helps them develop healthy eating habits that will continue into adulthood.”

Salt Lake City residents will be eligible for CAFP benefits if they are enrolled in one of the City’s youth programs.

Meals will be provided at the following facilities listed below.

YouthCity – Main Library – 210 East 400 South, SLC, UT 84111

YouthCity – Plaza 349 – 349 South 200 East, SLC, UT 84111

YouthCity – Fairmont Park – 1040 Sugarmont Drive, SLC, UT 84106

YouthCity – Liberty Park – 1031 South 600 East, SLC, UT 84105

YouthCity – Sorenson Unity Center – 1383 South 900 West, SLC, UT 84104

Teen Program – Glendale Library – 1375 Concord St, SLC, UT 84104

Teen Program – Youth and Family Division Office – 210 E 600 S, SLC, UT 84111

Teen Program – Ottinger Hall – 233 North Canyon Rd, SLC, UT 84103

The same meals will be made available to all eligible, enrolled children or adults at no separate charge.

Program officials say that if people with disabilities require alternative means of communication for program information, they can contact the agency where they applied for benefits.