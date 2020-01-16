Live Now
Watch 4pm News Live Now

Salt Lake City announces plan for additional emergency shelter for the homeless

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
city_county_building_SLC.png

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City leaders are expected to announce an effort to establish an additional temporary emergency overnight shelter for those experiencing homelessness.

Mayor Erin Mendenhall and council members are holding a news conference at 5 p.m. on the steps of the City and County Building.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

John Legend PSA

Thumbnail for the video titled "John Legend PSA"

Latest News Videos

Midway Ice Castles daily maintenance list longer than their biggest icicle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Midway Ice Castles daily maintenance list longer than their biggest icicle"

GMU Best States to Retire

Thumbnail for the video titled "GMU Best States to Retire"

Australia firefighters save world’s only rare dinosaur trees

Thumbnail for the video titled "Australia firefighters save world’s only rare dinosaur trees"

Pilot killed in Roy plane crashed identified as founder of Utah ski company

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pilot killed in Roy plane crashed identified as founder of Utah ski company"

Aftermath of Roy plane crash Courtesy: Neal Randall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Aftermath of Roy plane crash Courtesy: Neal Randall"

Utah Marine Killed in Crash Identified

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utah Marine Killed in Crash Identified"
More Video News

Don't Miss