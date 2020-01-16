Salt Lake City announces plan for additional emergency shelter for the homeless

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City leaders are expected to announce an effort to establish an additional temporary emergency overnight shelter for those experiencing homelessness.
Mayor Erin Mendenhall and council members are holding a news conference at 5 p.m. on the steps of the City and County Building.
This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.
