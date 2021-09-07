Salt Lake City addresses an increase in crime downtown

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police say they saw the most violent crimes during July and August. Salt Lake City’s Mayor and Salt Lake City Police Department Police Chief met Tuesday to address growing crime in the city and how they plan to reduce those numbers.

“Our staffing levels are going up,” says Police Chief Mike Brown. “I expect we will be able to improve calls, response times, increase efforts to do proactive community based policing, and to focus on being out in the community.”

City officials focus on the Rio Grande neighborhood around Pioneer Park saying the amount of crimes happening in broad daylight are on the rise.

“We are responding with in minutes to incidents that happen here one incident is to many,” says Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

“With the new focus area plan that we have and the officers that are working behind me we look at the data, we look where people are, and we respond appropriately,” Chief Brown explains.

The police chief says numbers are improving.

“Month to month overall crime in Salt Lake City is trending downward violent crime continues to only represent a small fraction of the cities total crime,” Chief Brown continues.

But year to date nearly all crimes are up. According to the most recent statistics, homicides, domestic violence, and stolen vehicles are some of the highest crimes in the city.

“Getting to know and support the unique individual communities within the neighborhoods that make Salt Lake City so special,” Chief Brown explains.

Also, the city is working on taking illegal firearms off the streets. In some areas of Salt Lake, the number of domestic violence is on the rise and city officials remind folks there are resources to help victims.