Salt Lake Chamber builds vaccine business resource page

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake Chamber has built a vaccine business resource page to help “instill vaccine confidence with Utah’s workforce.”

The Salt Lake Chamber Roadmap to recovery coalition said the resource page was created after recognizing the importance of vaccine education and resources for organizations.

The coalition added that they recognize that providing timely access to the vaccine will save lives and “hasten efforts to fully engage in Utah’s economy.”

The page was created after the Chamber sent out a vaccine survey, in collaboration with the Utah Community Builders, and sought feedback from the business community and used that knowledge for the page.

“The pandemic has shown us all we have to update our operating playbooks. These resources are designed to support businesses in crafting policies and educating their employees about the importance of the coronavirus vaccine,” says Derek Miller, president, and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber and Downtown Alliance. “A business working to meet payroll, stay open, and reach customers may not have the time or resources to spend building out a comprehensive solution. We want to do everything we can to make sure our workforce is both safe and able to make educated decisions on receiving the vaccine.”

The Coalitions says some things to consider when developing your business’ approach to vaccine awareness and promotion include:

General information around vaccine distribution, categorization, and CDC guidelines

COVID-19 Vaccination Business Checklist

Employee Vaccination Information

Education and Training including webinars and a communication toolkit

Economic Data included in the Roadmap to Recovery Coalition Dashboard

Additional Resources from the CDC, OSHA, State of Utah, Health & Human Services

“The Chamber’s leadership throughout this time has been focused on solving the problems businesses have faced from the pandemic. The entire business community has pulled together to help many of the enterprises across our state respond and remain open,” said Gary Porter, vice president of Deseret Management Corporation. “The next obstacle we face together is helping companies get their employees vaccinated and facilitating a robust education and mobilization campaign to meet the public health need. These resources help this effort as we continue to support our communities and keep Utah as the best place to live and work.”

According to a news release, the vaccine survey showed two conclusions, “one was a consensus with nearly 70% of respondents stating the vaccine is extremely important for their business to return to normal. Additionally, 68% would be interested in expert advice around vaccine policy and educating their employees. These findings prompted the creation of the resource page.”

The public can visit slchamber.com/vaccine to learn more or utilize these resources.