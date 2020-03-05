Salt Lake Board of Education moves forward to implement high school late start

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake Board of Education is moving forward with plans to implement later start times within Salt Lake City School District.

District officials said the discussion of later start times at high schools and even middle schools is an idea that’s been on the table for some time. And Tuesday night, the board is choosing to move the discussion forward.

“They gave guidance to a task force to work toward implementing those changes in the fall of August 2021,” said Yandry Chatwin, an SLC District spokeswoman.

Chatwin said school would start at or around 8:45 a.m., five days a week. And it’s a change that she said is meant to benefit students.

“One of the main concerns is student well-being. Lack of sleep contributes to lower academic performance it contributes to increased rates of anxiety and depression in students,” Chatwin said.

Rebecca Anderson is a mother of five and said she has four students who attend schools within Salt Lake City School District. She believes the time change would help her kids.

“So that extra hour in the morning I think would help. I think it could be a gamechanger. But, I’m definitely in support of it,” Anderson said.

