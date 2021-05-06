Salt Lake Bees prepare for season opener, first game since 2019

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Thursday, the Salt Lake Bees will take on the Reno Aces for its opening game.

The ballpark says the team has not played in 612 days, since September 2, 2019.

Smith’s Ballpark is open but fans should prepare for some changes.

Everyone must wear a mask while inside when they are not eating or drinking.

Usually, the ballpark holds 14,500 fans, but, to provide six feet of social distancing, capacity will be limited to 3,200 during the month of May.

The ballpark is also reducing touch points.

“Digital tickets, digital concession ordering, cash-free everywhere in the ballpark, and masks are required by MLB when you are not eating or drinking,” Kirk Williams says.

As the state slowly begins to heal from COVID-19, the Bees home-opener is a clear sign of returning to some normalcy.

“It’s not about who wins or loses in minor league baseball, it’s about coming and having a good time with your family,” Williams says.

The first pitch against the Aces is at 6:35 p.m.

It is best to order in advance due to limiting touchpoints tickets must be purchased ahead of time either online or over the phone.