Salt Lake and Utah Counties compete in 2020 Census Challenge

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake and Utah Counties are trying to get as many of their residents to fill out the 2020 Census. So, in order to accomplish that the ‘2020 Census Challenge’ was created.

The challenge was introduced through Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi in a video posted to social media. The video also includes Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. Kaufusi says the challenge is to get as many people in Utah to respond to the census as soon as possible. The once-in-a-decade challenge will be a north vs. south match-up and pits Salt Lake County (Salt Lake City and West Valley City) against Utah County (Provo and Orem) in a friendly competition to urge people to complete the 2020 census.

Can we count on you? I’m enlisting the help of Provo citizens to win a once-in-a-decade challenge by completing the 2020 Census during the month of June. Watch the full video here: https://t.co/b1Vr4xYV1u pic.twitter.com/Z9uXWovVRk — Michelle Kaufusi (@mayorkaufusi) June 1, 2020

The competition will be based upon which location raises their citizen response rates the most from June 1 to June 30.

So what is the winning prize? The winning county will receive community food bank volunteer service from the losing cities/county and will also get a decade of bragging rights.

If you want to check your location’s progress, check out 2020census.gov.

So wherever you live, make your city proud, rise to the challenge and get counted in the 2020 Census!