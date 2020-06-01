Sailboat Beach boat launch at Deer Creek Reservoir closed for the summer

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Part of Sailboat Beach and the Sailboat Beach boat launch at Deer Creek Reservoir will be closed this summer.

Beginning Monday throughout the remainder of the summer visitors at Deer Creek Reservoir should be aware of drilling operations at the park.

Visitors can expect to see a barge, drilling equipment, and crews working near Sailboat Beach. Part of the Sailboat Beach boat launch will be closed through August.

The State Park and Reservoir will remain open. Boaters should continue to use the main or island ramp to access the water.