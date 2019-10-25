Safely dispose of your old prescriptions Saturday for ‘Take Back Day’

Take a look in your medicine cabinet. Do you see a bunch of half-full orange pill bottles?

This weekend is your chance to dispose of those pills properly.

Saturday , October 26th is “Utah Take Back Day” and state officials are encouraging Utahns to get rid of their old prescriptions in a safe way.

Take Back Day is sponsored by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and provides the opportunity to safely and anonymously dispose of those unused and expired prescriptions.

“Throwing them away or flushing them down the toilet is NOT a good idea,” Attorney General Reyes said.

Find the closest disposal box to you here.

The following items can be returned:

prescription medicines;

over the counter medicines;

vitamins;

pet medication;

medicated ointments and lotions;

inhalers;

liquid medicines in glass or leak-proof containers (up to 12 oz); and

medicine samples.

The following items are not returnable:

needles, lancets, or syringes;

thermometers;

aerosol cans;

empty containers;

bloody or infectious waste;

personal care products (i.e. non-medicated shampoo);

hydrogen peroxide; and

business waste.



For advice on the safe disposal of these items, contact your pharmacist, local health department, or call 1-800-RECYCLE (1-800-732-9235).

