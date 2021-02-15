PRICE CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A central Utah fire department is using a crash in Price Canyon as a reminder to wear your seatbelt.

Helper Fire Department posted multiple photos, seen in the slideshow below, show the damage done to the camper.

The photos shows the entire front end of the camper gone, allowing you to see right into the camper. Another shows the camper appearing to be off the road and among trees with branches scattering the ground.

Helper Fire says it was called to the accident in Price Canyon on Sunday afternoon.

“Because of the occupants wearing seatbelts injuries were fairly minor,” the department says. “This is a good reminder of the importance of wearing a seatbelt.”