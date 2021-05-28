RV accident prompts reminder about increased traffic, construction in Utah

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An RV rollover near Provo Canyon is prompting a reminder to drive safely ahead of the long Memorial Day weekend.

North Fork Fire responded to the vehicle accident Thursday. No injuries were reported.

Photos, seen below, show the camper on its side and numerous crews working to clear the scene.

North Fork Fire Department and other emergency crews respond to a crash involving a truck pulling a camper in Provo Canyon (North Fork Fire)

“As summer gets going, there will be a lot more traffic on Highway 189 and be aware of construction beginning THIS WEEKEND on SR 92, the road will be closed down to 1 lane until August,” North Fork Fire says.

If you’re hitting the roads this weekend, the Utah Department of Transportation has opened multiple seasonal roads for holiday travel. Traffic engineers are warning Utahns to expect delays Friday evening and Monday afternoon. Here’s what to expect.

You’ll always want to keep an eye on the pump. AAA is reporting gas prices are at their highest point since Memorial Day weekend in 2014. The average price for a gallon of gas in Utah is higher than the national average by over $0.30.