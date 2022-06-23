UTAH (ABC4) – As summer is in full swing and “revenge travel” hits an all-time high this year, Airbnb has reported a major uptick in rentals, especially in rural areas.

According to the company’s latest data, rural Airbnb hosts in Utah have earned a staggering $134 million dollars in 2021.

The typical Airbnb host in rural Utah earned around $15,000 in 2021, according to company data.

Hosts in rural America earned more than $3.5 billion in 2021 with states such as Colorado, California, North Carolina, Tennessee, New York and Oregon seeing the most growth in visitors.

(Courtesy of Airbnb)

Since the pandemic hit in March 2020, Airbnb says over 1,300 cities and towns reported their first-ever Airbnb bookings with even more expected this summer. 15 Utah cities received their first Airbnb booking since the pandemic began.

The Top 7 Highest-Earning Counties for rural Utah Airbnbs are:

Summit County — $57.1 million Grand County — $22.8 million Kane County — $16 million Iron County — $9.7 million Wasatch County — $6.4 million Garfield County — $5.5 million San Juan — $4.1 million

“In 2021, domestic nights booked by US guests on Airbnb for stays in rural areas grew 110 percent compared to 2019, while Airbnb Hosts in rural counties in the US earned over $3.5 billion over the year,” the company says.

Despite high airfare and “revenge travel” crowds, it seems folks have no plans of putting off their vacations any longer this year.

Revenue for all rural Utah county Airbnbs in 2021: