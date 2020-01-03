RSL, Hansen Foundations announce new Boys and Girls Club facilities in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Real Salt Lake legend Nick Rimando and Mayor Jackie Biskupski helped announce a new project to help the kids in Salt Lake City.

The outgoing mayor and the retired RSL goalkeeper announced a new public-private proposal with the RSL Foundation, the Hansen Foundation that will rebuild the current Sugarhouse Boys and Girls club.

















The new plaza will feature a brand new Boys and Girls club and a new futsal court (indoor soccer).

Once the project is completed, the new facilities will help generations of children with a better place to learn and play the sport and will be named in honor of Rimando.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: