ROY, Utah (ABC4) –Roy resident Liz Garcia was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease in 2008 and is now turning to the public for help by listing her need for a donation on her car.

Polycystic kidneys being a genetic disease have plagued other members of Garcia’s family, with her mother getting her own transplant back in 2001. At the time, Garcia not even knowing she was positive for the disease. Knowing the wait that can come from being on a transplant list, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

“I really don’t want to live on dialysis forever, so I made some shirts and… magnets and put them on my car,” Garcia said.

In just the first week that Garcia had placed her kidney need on her vehicle, she has already had one donor interested, however, it wasn’t a match. She wasn’t disappointed in the loss but rather heart-warmed that a stranger would offer up an organ for her. “I think that’s amazing,” Garcia said.

According to Garcia, once kidney failure gets down to about 19% that person is placed on the transplant list and starts dialysis, depending on how the patient feels. She says as soon as she hit 19% she was placed on the list.

Garcia will have both kidneys removed and will remain on dialysis until she can find a donor.

If you want to help Liz, you can donate to her Go Fund Me at https://gofund.me/83da5737.