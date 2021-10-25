Roy Police officer accused of sexually abusing 2 kids

ROY (ABC4)- A Roy City Police officer has been arrested and booked on suspicion of sexually abusing two children.

The officer is identified as Ryan Estes, 38. He faces five first-degree felony charges, which include two counts of rape for a child and three counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child. All five charges date back to 2016.

Two female victims were interviewed in connection to Estes’ case, according to the probable cause statement that was filed. The victims were between the ages of 10 and 13 at the time they were allegedly assaulted in both Davis and Weber County.

Both girls told investigators Estes had inappropriately touched them multiple times. One says she “intentionally made sure to never be alone with him thereafter.”

The statement also said that Estes held a “position of trust” with those he victimized.