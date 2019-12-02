Roy police looking for suspect caught on camera driving on grass at city park

ROY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police in Roy are looking to track down the driver of a truck caught on camera driving on the grass at a city park.

It happened on Saturday around 11:25 to 11:45 p.m. at the George E Whalen Park at 4200 South 2175 West.

The Roy City Police Department posted surveillance video on Facebook Monday. Click here to watch.

“Roy City Parks and Recreation take pride in our parks and are asking for the community’s help to catch whoever is ruining the fields.” the post stated.

Courtesy: Roy Police Dept.

Courtesy: Roy Police Dept.

Courtesy: Roy Police Dept.

Anyone if with information on who the drivers might be are asked to call dispatch at 801-629-8221.

