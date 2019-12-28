Roy man accidentally shot by neighbor cleaning gun he got for Christmas

by: Jennifer Gardiner

ROY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Roy man is recovering after being shot by a neighbor who was cleaning a gun he got for Christmas.

According to Roy City Police, the incident happened near 2200 West 4550 South when the man was cleaning a shotgun he did not know was still loaded.

He accidentally fired the gun and it went through his door, and screen door, then hit the neighbor across the street who was taking out the garbage.

The man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. He is expected to survive.

