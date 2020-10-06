ROY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Roy High School football team, including 81 players and 13 coaches, are quarantining after just three players tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Some students at Roy High School say they aren’t happy about the whole football team having to quarantine because the game against Weber High scheduled this Friday, is now canceled.

Jace Espinoza is a sophomore at Roy High School. He says he’s been in contact with a couple of the players in quarantine.

“They say they’ve been feeling good, they say they haven’t felt sick at all,” said Jace.

The third positive case happened within a two-week period of two others testing positive and district leaders say the Weber-Morgan Health Department advises all coaches and players on the team to quarantine to prevent further spread of the virus.

“They are very upset because we had a big game, Weber, now we got to give that up to them on Friday,” said Jace.

Any person who is part of the same setting is considered to be potentially exposed and has to quarantine 14-days from the day of last contact with the person who tested positive.

“I would hope they would reschedule, because it’s kind of a big game, plus it’s against my cousins team so, got to beat them,” said Jace.

Jace says the spirit of the game is different amid the pandemic.

“I like want to go to the games, but like, I got to pay and do all these other things instead of just showing up,” he added.

District leaders say before COVID-19 students would get discounted prices for away games, but that’s no longer the case. Home games are still free, but students have to get tickets online so the district can restrict attendance to 50% capacity and contact trace in the event of an exposure.

“I want us to be undefeated for the whole season and we don’t want to take a loss, because of COVID,” said Jace.

Weber School District leaders say, there are conversations about possible rescheduling of the Roy High and Weber High game, but nothing has been decided yet.