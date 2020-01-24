Roy City residents want action from city leaders because of plane crashes

ROY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Ogden-Hinckley Airport officials say since 1984, on average, there has been one crash a year. Roy City residents are speaking up about that. They want something done about the planes that are crashing around the airport.

Samantha Sandoval address crowd

Samantha Sandoval says she is still suffering from PTSD when a plane dropped out of the sky into her car in 2017.

“Procedures aren’t being followed and they should be,” she said.

She told ABC4’s Jason Nguyen the one thing she remembers about that day is, “Being trapped in a car and not being able to get out.”

Sandoval and many others took to the Roy City Police Department saying pilots should have liability insurance to fly a plane.

Chief Carl Merino told the crowd, “We are looking at everything.”

The chief said plane maintenance plays a big part in plane crashes. He is looking to send officers to the Ogden-Hinckley Airport to do spot checks and see if planes are up-to-date.

Sandoval said, “I would feel so much better.”

Chief Merino added, “We are looking into it seriously. We’re not just brushing it over.”

It’s welcoming news for Cynthia Soriano whose home was hit by a plane on January 15th.

Cynthia Soriano addresses crowd.

“My heart does go out to the Goode family,” she said. “You know it is unfortunate this happened.”

Soriano still can’t go home.

“It’s been a nightmare,” she said. “The ceiling is cracked, there is jet fuel in the carpet as well, into the bathroom, in the ceilings. So all of that is going to have to be removed.”

Soriano says Dave Goode had the proper insurance and things are still being worked out.

“You know my heart says he sacrificed himself to save from him actually crashing into the building. It could have been worse,” she added.

That’s why residents of this city want action from their elected officials.

Mayor Robert Dandoy plans to meet with the FAA, along with Ogden-Hinkley officials, and Ogden’s Mayor the week of Feb. 10th.

Stay with ABC4 News as this story develops.

