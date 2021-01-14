Roy City Police searching for suspects accused of driving on, damaging playground

ROY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Roy City Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals who allegedly drove onto a playground and caused damage.

Police say the incident happened shortly before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Damages were done to the playground of a local church and considerable damage was done to the play set.

The suspects fled the scene in what appears to be an older model Nissan XTerra.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Martinez at Jonathan.Martinez@royutah.org and reference Roy Police Case 21RO541.