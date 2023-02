Roy, Utah (ABC4) — Police are looking for a teenage girl, Kayli Cruz, believed to have been missing since she left school today.

Cruz was last seen leaving Sandridge Junior High School on Feb. 1.

She is 15 years old, approximately 5’1” and has brown and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, white pajama pants with a checkered pattern, white shoes, and a black backpack.

If you have any information on Cruz’s whereabouts, please contact Weber Dispatch at 801-395-8221.