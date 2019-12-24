Live Now
Roy City Police Department sets up “bait packages” to catch porch pirates

ROY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Roy City Police Department sent a clear message to porch pirates on Tuesday that theft will not be tolerated.

The department is delivering “bait packages” around the city to catch those who may be hoping to bring home something they did not buy.

The department posted the following message on Roy Police Department’s Facebook page:

*🏴‍☠️ATTENTION PORCH PIRATES🏴‍☠️*** Roy City Police has “Bait” packages 📦 being delivered around the city. If you take one, plan on Three Hot’s and a Cot for Christmas.

