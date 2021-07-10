Rose park in Salt Lake City to expect townhouse boom

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A small community nestled between the north of Fair Park and Glendale is to expect a large townhouse boom by 2022, if construction permits are approved.

According to Building Salt Lake, a blogpost dedicated to share urban development news along the Wasatch Front, multiple projects are in the works and new plans regarding Salt Lake City’s north side are taking shape.

Courtesy of Building Salt Lake | Renderings by Div’elept

Officials state, a developer is anticipating to build on more than two acres in Rose Park located at 750 North Redwood Road. These two acres then will welcome 82 new townhouse units on land zoned Community Business.

The blogpost details that the attached single-family units would come in 12 wood-frame buildings, many of them with units large enough for families.

According to Building Salt Lake, “the project’s large scale triggered the design review process”, so if approved construction is likely to begin in 2022.