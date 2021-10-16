Rose Park auto-ped crash leaves man in critical condition, investigation ongoing

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man is in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian crash early Saturday morning near Rose Park.

Salt Lake City Police say the victim is a man in his 30s. His identity has not been released at this time.

The incident happened at the intersection of 1000 North and Redwood Road, where police responded to reports of an auto-ped crash around 7:30 a.m.

Police say the victim was crossing the intersection when he was struck by a pickup truck traveling south on Redwood Road while making a left turn to 1000 North.

Officers and paramedics administered first aid at the scene before the victim was transported to a local hospital. He remains in critical condition. Investigators do not know who had the right-of-way and are currently investigating the incident.

The pickup truck driver has been cooperating with investigators. The Crash Analysis Reconstruction (CAR) Team and SLCPD Crime Lab technicians are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 21-190644.