Roosevelt Police investigates auto-ped crash that left 10-year-old boy dead

ROOSEVELT, Utah (ABC4) – Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that left a young child dead in Roosevelt.

Roosevelt City Police says the victim is a 10-year-old boy. His identity is not being released at this time. Authorities say the incident happened near 100 S at State Street around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

As the child was crossing the street, that’s when police say an oncoming SUV traveling west on 100 S struck the child and killed him. The boy was transported to the Uintah Basin Medical Center where he died due to his injuries.

Officials are currently investigating the incident.

