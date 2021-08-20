Rooftop box tents recalled for fear of causing crashes, injuries

(ABC4) – Due to safety concerns related to some of its products, outdoor product manufacturer Thule has recalled several versions of box tents that are attached to vehicle roofs.

According to the company, some units of the Tepui Hybox and Tepui Hybox Wedge which were put together between January 1, 2018, and April 28, 2021, have a risk of becoming detached from the roof, which could cause a crash or injure a nearby pedestrian.

Thule advises consumers with the products in question to locate the manufacturing date on the product label and contact the company for a full refund or a replacement at no expense to the consumer.

Courtesy of Thule

“At the Thule Group we take quality very seriously and product safety is our top priority,” the company stated in its recall notice.

Other product recalls that could affect Utah consumers can be found here.