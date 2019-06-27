Romney’s smoking and vaping bill passes committee

Washington (ABC4 News) – A bill proposed by Senator Mitt Romney to increase the smoking and vaping age in the U.S. to 21 has passed in committee.

The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) voted Wednesday to approve key components of the Tobacco 21 act. The bill would prohibit the sale of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and vaping products, to anyone under the age of 21.

“The HELP Committee took an important step today by advancing our bipartisan legislation to raise the federal smoking and vaping age to 21,” Romney said. “I look forward to continuing work with my colleagues to keep harmful tobacco products out of our children’s hands and protect them from a lifetime of addiction.”

What others are clicking on: