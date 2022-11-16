WASHINGTON (ABC4) — While Utah Sen. Mitt Romney announced this afternoon he will be voting for the Respect for Marriage Act (RMA), Sen. Mike Lee voted against moving the bill forward, according to press releases from both camps.

The RMA would protect same-sex and interracial marriages in the U.S. and is expected to have a final vote in the U.S. Senate as early as this week’s end.

Romney not only announced his support to move the bill forward, but he also stated he plans to vote to pass the bill. Lee, however, stated that he voted today to stop the bill from moving forward but did not state whether he would support the bill if it reaches a final vote.

The two senators were also split on a bipartisan amendment to the bill that attempts to strengthen religious liberty protections for those who oppose same-sex marriage. The amendment is being offered by Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Susan Collins (R-ME), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), and Thom Tillis (R-NC).

While Romney supports the amendment, Lee offered an alternate amendment that did not get considered by congressmen. Lee claims the current RMA and the proposed amendment offer up “anemic and largely illusory” protections for religious institutions. Lee also said he does not believe the RMA will successfully codify Obergefell v. Hodges — the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that first legalized same-sex marriages — into a strong law.

“Religious Americans will be subject to potentially ruinous litigation, while the tax-exempt status of certain charitable organizations, educational institutions, and non-profits will be threatened,” stated Lee.

Romney stated his support for the RMA.

“This legislation provides important protections for religious liberty—measures which are particularly important to protect the religious freedoms of our faith-based institutions,” stated Romney in a release. “I appreciate the efforts of Senators Baldwin, Collins, and others to address this concern, and heartily support their legislation. While I believe in traditional marriage, Obergefell is and has been the law of the land upon which LGBTQ individuals have relied. This legislation provides certainty to many LGBTQ Americans, and it signals that Congress—and I—esteem and love all of our fellow Americans equally.”

The RMA, a version of which was passed by the House in July, seeks to address a national patchwork of marriage laws by requiring states to recognize interracial and same-sex marriages as legally valid if those ceremonies were performed in one of the 15 states without a constitutional amendment or statute that prohibits them.

It would also officially repeal the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), the 1996 law defining marriage as a union between one man and one woman. Both DOMA and individual state laws refusing to recognize same-sex marriages are unenforceable under protections established by the Obergefell ruling.

The amendment being proposed to the act will protect religious institutions and non-profits that do not agree with same-sex marriages, keeping them from being forced to provide services, facilities or goods for any marriages they do not agree with. At the same time, the amendment keeps polygamous marriages illegal.