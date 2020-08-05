Romney pushes to extend unemployment insurance benefits

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, arrives for a closed meeting with fellow Republicans about the looming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Sen. Mitt Romney and other U.S. officials are introducing a measure to extend currently expired unemployment insurance benefits to ensure that unemployed workers receive them through the end of the year. The legislation allows states flexibility to transition toward wage replacement and would phase in lower payments over the course of the next five months.

“Unemployment benefits have now expired, and millions of unemployed workers are facing extreme financial uncertainty while Congress continues to negotiate the next relief package,” Senator Romney said. “Our solution extends the supplemental benefits through the end of the year and incentivizes states to update their UI processing systems. Let’s work together to make sure Americans don’t face additional burdens as a result of a sudden lapse in benefits.”

The Romney amendment preserves additional unemployment insurance benefits through the end of the year and will provide flexibility to states as they shift towards wage replacement.