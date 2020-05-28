Romney lauds official’s efforts to bring Utahns home during COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved a bipartisan resolution, co-sponsored by Senator Mitt Romney, to commend State Department officials for their dedication to returning U.S. citizens and permanent residents home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The resolution now moves to the full Senate for consideration.

The State Department’s Repatriation Task Force along with other group efforts have brought home more than 85,000 Americans from 128 countries and territories.

“I applaud our dedicated State Department officials, both at home and around the world, whose tireless efforts brought hundreds of Utahns and their loved ones safely home,” Senator Romney said. “With this resolution we honor them and offer our sincere gratitude for their service to our country during this pandemic.”

Senator Jim Risch (R-ID) who was also in support of the resolution said, “Most Americans don’t usually see the State Department at work, much less experience firsthand the outstanding work of our diplomats abroad” Senator Risch continues saying, “Over the past several months, the State Department has activated one of the largest diplomatic missions in its history in order to bring home more than 85,000 Americans from every corner of the globe. I’m glad the Senate Foreign Relations Committee was able to pass this resolution today to thank the State Department professionals for their unwavering support to getting every American home.”

Other Senators who are in support of this resolution are Cory Booker (D-NJ, Marco Rubio (R-FL), Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Tim Kaine (D-VA).