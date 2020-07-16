Romney, Curtis introduce bill to expand Bonneville Shoreline Trail

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, arrives for a closed meeting with fellow Republicans about the looming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Senator Mitt Romney and Representative John Curtis introduced new legislation Thursday to enable the construction of high priority sections of the Bonneville Shoreline Trail (BST). The trail expansion will enhance recreation opportunities near Utah’s most urban areas.

The Bonneville Shoreline Trail Advancement Act is also supported by Rep. Rob Bishop and Rep. Chris Stewart. The new legislation will adjust management boundaries to allow the advancement of the BST while also designating nearby U.S. Forest Service land for permanent protection.

“The Bonneville Shoreline Trail provides great outdoor recreational opportunities for Utahns, but several wilderness-designated areas along the trail are hampering full use of the trail and prohibiting bicyclists in those areas,” Romney said. “Our solution would adjust the boundaries without increasing wilderness area to ensure that the trail can be completed and fully accessible.”

The BST is planned to extend from the Idaho border to Nephi, Utah for a total of 280 miles.

Sen. Romney plans to introduce the companion legislation in the Senate next week.